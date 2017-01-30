Simple Food Ideas For Your Super Bowl LI Party This Weekend!

January 30, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Food, Football, Super Bowl LI

The biggest sporting event of the year is finally here, happy Super Bowl LI week Houston! I know many are anxious for the game to begin, while others are making plans to take it one day at a time enjoying the entire experience leading up to kickoff on Sunday.

Aside from the events that are taking place all over town in terms of concerts and festivities, people who were not fortunate enough to land Super Bowl tickets are already planning the viewing parties, and for that there are a couple of things that must be available, FOOD & DRINKS!

We want to help in the best way possible so here are a few ideas to make this Sunday’s game become a major party for you and your guests.

DRINKS

Shiner Bock – The Super Bowl this year is here in Texas, so why not enjoy the big game while sipping on a little something brewed here in the Lone Star State?

Enjoy happy hour. All 24 of them. #NationalHappyHourDay

A photo posted by Shiner Beer (@shinerbeer) on

Margarita – It one of the most popular mixed drinks in America. You can have them chilled or frozen but the end result is all the same, refreshing and delicious.

via GIPHY

APPETIZERS

Tuscan Spinach & Artichoke Dip – There is no such thing as a proper Super Bowl LI party without some delicious dip. Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, and Spinach seems like the perfect way to go. Serve it with chips, or ever better, with delicious baked bread!

via GIPHY

Buffalo Wings – This simple and fail-proof. It is rare to disappoint when you provide a platter of buffalo wings, celery, and ranch. It does not matter if you get a couple of frozen bags from your nearest store or if you make them yourself, wings equal a TOUCHDOWN of flavor!

via GIPHY

Main Course 

Pulled Pork Sandwiches – This has TEXAS written all over it and we love it. Pulled pork sandwiches can be prepared on the crock-pot and are easy to serve. Not only is this dish tasty and easy to make, BUT it will feed an army!

via GIPHY

Grilled Fajitas, Chicken, and Burger Patties – Nothing says traditional football party more than firing up the BBQ pit and grilling some delicious goodies. Carne Asada (Fajitas), Chicken and some burger patties will surely get the job done.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Dessert

Strawberry Footballs – Enjoy sweet and delicious chocolate covered strawberries themed for the big game. They are easy to make and even easier to enjoy.

via GIPHY

Do you have any other ideas for this weekend? Please share your recipes with me in the links below so that I can update this list.

Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

