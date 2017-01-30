[Video] Texas Woman Was Launched By A Tornado While Sitting In The Bathtub

January 30, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: storm, texas, tornado, video, viral, Woman

It is an known fact, Texas weather is extremely difficult to predict and no one can attest to that more than Charlesetta Williams from east Texas. The 75 year-old woman was launched from her home while sitting in her bathtub during a storm that produced a tornado!

Williams and her son we enjoying a calm evening sitting in front of the TV, however, her son looked outside the window and noticed a funnel cloud. It was then that he instructed the elderly woman to take refuge in the bathtub of their home. The tornado hit so hard that before they knew it, the were laughed from their home and into the wooded area that surrounded their home.

The woman only suffered a few scratches and bruises and is lucky enough to be able to tell her story today.

Have you ever been caught in or been around a tornado? Let me know in the links below!

Dorian On Twitter

Dorian On Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live