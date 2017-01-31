JJ Watt’s Sweet Bday Message To His Girlfriend Kealia Ohai

January 31, 2017 1:35 PM

If you were in denial before about JJ Watt actually having a girlfriend, then I’m sure his post this morning didn’t make you feel any better…

Sorry everyone, JJ is now OFFICIALLY off the market. And you know it’s officially official when it’s on social media!

JJ posted a picture of him and his Houston Dynamo Dash playing girlfriend Kealia Ohai in honor of her birthday. Check it out:

So there you have it Houston…our most eligible bachelor is officially eligible no more. Can someone please pass the wine? I need help accepting this information, lol.

