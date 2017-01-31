Who Won The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant?

Even after last year’s big winner-announcement-debacle when Steve Harvey hosted the Miss Universe 2016 pageant and said the wrong winner’s name, the pageant committee invited the comedian and show host BACK this year to host again! (lets face it, it was a way for him to redeem himself, lol)

This year the pageant went off without a hitch, and crowned MISS FRANCE your 2017 Miss Universe!

23-year-old dental student Iris Mittenaere from France took the crown Monday, said she will spend the year as queen making the beauty contest more popular in Europe and help her efforts to put more underprivileged children in school.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, was named first runner-up, and Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar, was second runner-up.

Steve Harvey ended the show this year with a simple, “I got it right. One thing I learned in life: when you make a mistake, you gotta keep on moving forward, man. That’s all.”

Congrats!