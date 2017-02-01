Former POTUS George H.W. Bush And Barbara At Super Bowl 2017

Former president George H.W. Bush had been battling pneumonia for a couple of weeks which caused him to miss President Trumps’s inauguration as well as former first lady, Barbara Bush. Just last week we got word that they had been released from Methodist Hospital and they’re up and moving and even attending Super Bowl LI. Word has it that the 92 year old former president and first lady are to do the coin toss between the two teams this Sunday hosted at NRG Stadium.

It’s not uncommon to see these two wonderful folks at sporting events for our city and we sure do love seeing them and smiling. We’re super glad to hear they’re feeling better and even being of part of the cities celebration.