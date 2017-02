Queen Bey, drops the big bomb today and we couldn’t be happier. She posted the most adorable baby bump picture on Instagram saying …

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the 20-time Grammy winner, 35, captioned a stunning shot of herself holding her baby bump. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Congratulations to the Carter Family.