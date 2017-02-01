[PHOTOS] Super Bowl LI Radio Row Day 1

Okaaaaaay I’ll admit it: I’m not what you’d call a “football buff” or anything, but I do enjoy the game! Especially since the SUPER BOWL is going to happen right here in Houston this Sunday!

I’m lucky enough to work down the hall from some of the best sports broadcasters in the city, who were so kind to let me come “help” out with their broadcast from Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center this week. For those unfamiliar with radio row, it’s where every sports station in the country (and beyond) sets up shop and does interviews with players, celebrities, musicians and more. To be honest, it’s just plain freakin cool.

Today I got to see the guys over at Sports Radio 610 interview everyone from Andre Johnson, Joey McIntyre (yes, of New Kids On The Block!) gymnast Mary Lou Retton, and lots more big names in the NFL.

Check out some of the pics I got >>> HERE, and make sure to check back tomorrow for more!