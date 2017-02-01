Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 2/1

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the VERMEIL XXXIV PROPRIETARY RED 2014 and a bottle can be yours for only $30.99!

Sourced from the Calistoga region of Napa Valley, this wine was named to honor Super Bowl XXXIV (34), the game Coach Dick Vermeil won with the St. Louis Rams. Deep ruby in color, the Proprietary Red has aromas of dried cherry, cassis, licorice, and herbs with subtle hints of vanilla. The palate is rich and ripe with flavors of plums, crushed black pepper, and hints of green olive that linger on the finish. Taste and discover for yourself how Dick Vermeil can lead a winning winemaker as well as he can coach a quarterback. 750ml

