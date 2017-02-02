Gaga Comments On Rumors Beyonce Will Be Performing With Her On Sunday

February 2, 2017 3:07 PM
This is the post in Instagram that started the “Buzz”.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

It’s not the picture. It’s the emoji. Yes, the bumble B. B…Beyonce. Houston = Beyonce.  So you can imagine as the reporters poured into the George R Brown today they were asking what most Houstonians thought, “Is Beyonce performing on Sunday”. It would be a pretty amazing performance considering Beyonce just announced she’s expecting!

When asked directly if the posts that Beyonce was performing with her? She said, “Boy you all do read into everything”. She said she would be taking the “spirit of a lot of performers on the stage with her” but not to read into things too much. Is that a yes? No! Is it a no? No!

She did says she sent her flowers when she found out that she was expecting and that she was very grateful of the strong and powerful women in this business who have been so supportive of her.

So will Beyonce be joining Gaga on Stage this Sunday at NRG? Only she knows and she is NOT saying. However, I think we can all agree that would be would be one amazing DUO!

