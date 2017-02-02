Gaga Comments On Rumors Beyonce Will Be Performing With Her On Sunday

This is the post in Instagram that started the “Buzz”.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

It’s not the picture. It’s the emoji. Yes, the bumble B. B…Beyonce. Houston = Beyonce. So you can imagine as the reporters poured into the George R Brown today they were asking what most Houstonians thought, “Is Beyonce performing on Sunday”. It would be a pretty amazing performance considering Beyonce just announced she’s expecting!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

When asked directly if the posts that Beyonce was performing with her? She said, “Boy you all do read into everything”. She said she would be taking the “spirit of a lot of performers on the stage with her” but not to read into things too much. Is that a yes? No! Is it a no? No!

She did says she sent her flowers when she found out that she was expecting and that she was very grateful of the strong and powerful women in this business who have been so supportive of her.

So will Beyonce be joining Gaga on Stage this Sunday at NRG? Only she knows and she is NOT saying. However, I think we can all agree that would be would be one amazing DUO!