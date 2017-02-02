[PHOTOS] Lady Gaga Fans Can Expect An AMAZING Show On Sunday

Try as they may, the reporters couldn’t get any of Lady Gaga‘s secrets for Sunday’s Super Bowl LI Half-Time show out of her. As the petite singer made her way onto the stage, the only sound you could hear in the crowd was the snapping of photos and the whispers of the questions to follow.

Would you she make a statement on Sunday? Will it be political? Will she wear the meat suit? Will Beyonce come out with her??

Gaga is well known for unconventional/creative performances, and before she even hits the stage on Sunday she is already making Super Bowl History. She is the first ever back-to-back performer including her show-stopping performance of last year’s National Anthem, and is now back this year to perform for a solid 13 1/2 minutes at half-time. That has never happened before!

So, what can we expect? At today’s press conference Gaga said,”I want to create a moment that everyone will never forget. Not for me, but for them“. She referenced Michael Jackson‘s performance at the 1993 Super Bowl as a moment that she says “encapsulates what a great performer and champion is“.

As far as a statement, I think we can all agree that the world will be watching for something. Anything. So, what will it be?

Gaga was very quick to say that her message will be the same message she has had her entire career, and that is of “compassion and kindness“. We do know it will be a “tremendously athletic show” but as far as anything else, Gaga is keeping it all a secret until half time on Sunday.

