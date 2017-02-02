[PHOTO] Salt Bae Salting For Leonardo DiCaprio

February 2, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: chef, Leonardo Dicaprio, SALT, Salt Bae, Sexy, steak

Looks like Oscar winner Leo DiCaprio is only about the best and that includes his steak and of course seasoned by the best #SaltBae.  The picture speaks for itself looks like Leo was really digging the presentation. Although it’s unknown why the actor was in Dubai, we’re glad he came across the Salt Bae’s new restaurant there.

So, to recap real quick Salt Bae is a Turkish chef who has received so much social media attention the last couple of weeks for his sexy and unique way of seasoning his cuts.   His videos  are all over social media, being re shared and even imitated because come on…who wouldn’t want to look like that when cooking.

