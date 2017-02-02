Terry Bradshaw Has A Special Gift For Lady Gaga’s Mom

You may not know this, or if you are a huge Gaga fan you absolutley know this but Gaga’s family are HUGE Pittsburgh Steelers fans! So as we sat in the press conference room today waiting for Lady Gaga we all notice Terry Bradshaw coming in. My first thought, “He’s a little monster”!

When Gaga took the stage and the moderator started to take questions from the audience Terry stood up and said that he was sorry he wouldn’t be able to perform with Gaga on Sunday but knew that her family were huge fans! Gaga’s face light up with a smile when Terry asked if her Grandma, who is a huge fan, was single. Gaga laughingly said “She is”. Terry joked back that his wife was there and it was just for the jokes and then said that he had a very special present for Gaga’s mom, it was a signed football from Terry thanking them for their support over the years.

To Terry’s surprise Gaga’s mother was sitting just a few feet from him and jumped up and gave the Hall of Famer a huge hug!

It can be lost in all the lights and the flashy cars and gossip that celebrities are people. Who have parents. It was a sweet and nice reminder that a mom was sitting in the audience, watching her daughter fulfill her dreams on stage and it was heartwarming to watch her mother, do the exact same.