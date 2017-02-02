Who Is Luke Bryan Cheering For This Sunday?

Luke Bryan was at the George R Brown Convention Center today and the top two questions on the agenda were “How long will the anthem be?” and “Who are you cheering for?”

Luke laughed off the second saying that even friends have asked him if he’s going “long”. He even laughingly told the story of hearing from a friend at “8:30 in the morning” and it was too early.

So if you’re trying to get the odds on if it will be a long anthem or a short one. You won’t get that answer from Luke. He said he could be “so nervous” that it is short and it is more him coming out, singing the anthem and honoring those who are serving.

For those service men and women who are watching this game far from home, Luke hopes they find hope and comfort in the signs and acts of patriotism back at home.

Now for the top question at hand, who is Luke cheering for? Although he went on at length about the great times that he has had in Boston and at Gillette stadium and through his answer you could hear the subtleties of a Falcons fan with a healthy fear of the passion of a Patriots fan and after dancing around the answer for a few seconds, he did say he grew up in Georgia and he is a dirty bird fan. He was very quick to defend himself though complimenting Patriots fans and going into the good times again that he has had in Boston and that he has met the Kraft family.

All-in-all the sweet Southern boy is just hoping for a good game and is honored to be a part of this time here in Houston.