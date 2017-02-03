Shred Your Ex’s Picture On Valentines Day And Get FREE WINGS from Hooters!

February 3, 2017 1:31 PM
The popular restaurant chain Hooters is about to change the way single people view Valentines Day this year! Now people that recently had their hear broken do not need to spend this day feeling alone, instead, they can go out to their nearest Hooters restaurant and eat FREE wings!

If you purchase 10 boneless wings and bring a picture of your ex  to shred, you will get an additional 10 wings FREE! Now THAT is a deal you can fall in love with.

If you are embarrassed to do so, don’t worry, you will be able to make this happen online as well, once done you can print out your coupon, bring it in to the restaurant and enjoy your wings!

Will you be taking part in this promotion? Let me know in the links below.

