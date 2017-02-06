John Legend Announces 2017 Darkness and Light Tour

By Annie Reuter
John Legend will be spending most of the summer on the road; the singer announced his upcoming Darkness and Light North American Tour on Monday morning (Feb. 6).
Legend’s tour will kick off on May 12 in Miami and wraps June 30 at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. Cities he’ll be visiting throughout his tour include Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Saint Louis, Toronto and New York City, among others. Joining Legend on the road will be Gallant.
Tickets for most dates go on sale Tuesday, February 7 via Ticketmaster.
John Legend’s Darkness and Light Tour Dates:
May 12 — Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
May 13 — Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park
May 14 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 16 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
May 18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater
May 21 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 22 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
May 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
May 25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
May 27 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
May 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 3 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 4 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
June 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
June 10 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 12 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 13 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 15 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre
June 16 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheater
June 17 — Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
June 19 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 22 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 23 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
June 27 — New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden
June 30 — New Orleans, LA @ ESSENCE Festival
