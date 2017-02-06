Police Threaten to Show Drunk Drivers Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Ad

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial turned heads: The pop star cycled through a wide array of touchdown moves for the #UnlimitedMoves campaign, featuring special guests like New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski. As with everything Bieber-related, the spot earned euphoric praise from fans and some skepticism from Justin’s haters.

A Twitter handle for the Wyoming, Minnesota police department tweeted a warning to drunk drivers: “If you drive drunk tonight we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail.”

For some, that surely constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. The small-town law enforcement operation earned more than 8,000 retweets and a nation of new fans: They even had to clarify that Wyoming, MN is a city in Minnesota—not the state of Wyoming.

Bieber has no shame about his high-energy commercial. He’s encouraged fans to share their own variations on the #UnlimitedMoves theme and will retweet them today. Watch Bieber bust a move here: