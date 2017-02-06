The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies In Texas Are…

Lauren Kelly February 6, 2017
Filed Under: caramel delights, favorites, Girl Scout Cookies, girl scouts, samoas, thin mints

Anyone who knows me knows that I cannot turn down Girl Scout cookies.

I mean, like EVER.

Thin Mints, Caramel Delights, shortbread, peanut butter…ALL OF THEM! They get me every time I walk in (or out) of HEB.

The Girl Scouts are celebrating the 100th anniversary of their first cookie sale, and the site Influenster did an online poll of the most popular cookies by each state. Texas looks pretty accurate to me…with Caramel Delights and Samoas (another name for the peanut butter ones) Take a look below!

 

