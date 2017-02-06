The Simpsons Did It Again, Predicted Super Bowl Halftime Show

I think it’s safe to say that The Simpsons are just freaking us out. This time with Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show yesterday at NRG Stadium. Social media went crazy yesterday comparing some of the pictures of Lady Gaga repelling from the roof of NRG yesterday with a similar entrance she did in The Simpsons back in 2012. The similarities were very similar that they even included drones to form a hat (cowboy hat that is.) One could even say, that maybe that’s where Lady Gaga got the idea, but it’s hard to say since she’s always doing amazing things like that all on her own.