[Video] Luke Bryan’s Rendition Of Our National Anthem Was Flawless

February 6, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: anthem, Luke Bryan, Super Bowl

Houston, we did it, our city hosted one of the best Super Bowls of all time on and off the field. There are a lot of moments that stand alone about the big game, from Tom Brady’s epic comeback to Lady Gaga’s explosive halftime show performance.

One of those moments also included the singing of our national anthem by country music superstar, Luke Bryan. I will be honest, while I did expect Luke to do a great job, I did not expect it to be THAT good. For me, a national anthem should never be about the performer, it should about our nation and our ability to come together.

Last night, Luke Bryan did not go over the top, his tone was perfect for the moment, AND most importantly for me, you could UNDERSTAND every single word he was singing. It was clean and clear, worthy of a Super Bowl audience.

Did you like the the way Luke handled the anthem last night? Let me know in the links below.

