[WATCH] Kristen Stewart Drops F-Bomb In ‘SNL’ Monologue

Lauren Kelly
Kristen Stewart was your hostess for ‘Saturday Night Live‘ this past weekend and it looks like she was a little TOO excited after she accidentally dropped the F-Bomb in her opening monologue.

If you watch the video, it was clearly just a slip of the tongue and an accident…but Kristen was obviously embarrassed by the goof and jokingly told viewers “she’s probably never coming back,” lol.

Watch the clip below, but also check out SNL actress Kate McKinnon‘s face…priceless!

(obviously bad language ahead, so NSFW)

