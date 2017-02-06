[WATCH] Lady Gaga Shows Real Local Love

During Lady Gaga’s halftime show, she showed fans some real love, to cutie Ally Bellini, who we can see savoring her moment with Gaga. Ally is a Sophomore From Dobie High School in south east Houston and is part of her school’s dance team which they had been practicing for weeks, yet the hug was completely improvised.

She said “I was hugging her, and then I realized so many people are watching me,” Bellini said. “I was, like, tearing up, and I was just (trying to) hold it together just a little bit longer. As soon as the lights went down in that area I bawled. I cried. I couldn’t stop crying.”