[WATCH] Lady Gaga Shows Real Local Love

February 6, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Dobie High School, Lady Gaga

 

During  Lady Gaga’s halftime show, she showed fans some real love, to  cutie  Ally Bellini, who we can see savoring her moment with Gaga.  Ally is a Sophomore From  Dobie High School in south east Houston and  is part of her school’s dance team which they had been practicing for weeks, yet the hug was completely  improvised.

She said “I was hugging her, and then I realized so many people are watching me,” Bellini said. “I was, like, tearing up, and I was just (trying to) hold it together just a little bit longer. As soon as the lights went down in that area I bawled. I cried. I couldn’t stop crying.”

 

