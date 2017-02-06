[WATCH] Time Lapse Video Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Amazing

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is always a spectacle. It’s HUGE, and has one of the biggest viewing audiences every year for a solid 13 minutes. But think about this: how long does the crew actually have to set up this MASSIVE stage once the players get off the field?

They have a small amount of time to put the stage together, have the entertainer perform the show, and then break everything down so that the teams can come back onto the field and finish the game.

Uproxx posted this time-lapse video of just how amazing this whole process was on Sunday for Lady Gaga‘s show. And props to the whole team who made it go off without a hitch!