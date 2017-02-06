[WATCH] Time Lapse Video Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Amazing

Lauren Kelly February 6, 2017 6:06 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Halftime Show, incredible, Lady Gaga, Set Up, stage, Super Bowl, Tear Down, Time-Lapse, video

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is always a spectacle. It’s HUGE, and has one of the biggest viewing audiences every year for a solid 13 minutes. But think about this: how long does the crew actually have to set up this MASSIVE stage once the players get off the field?

They have a small amount of time to put the stage together, have the entertainer perform the show, and then break everything down so that the teams can come back onto the field and finish the game.

Uproxx posted this time-lapse video of just how amazing this whole process was on Sunday for Lady Gaga‘s show. And props to the whole team who made it go off without a hitch!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live