Christie Brinkley’s Body At 63 Years Old Is SICK

Christie Brinkley is by far, one of the most beautiful people on this planet, and at 63 years old…I swear she’s getting YOUNGER with age!

Christie is currently on the cover of Sports Illustrated posing with her two daughters in bikinis. Seriously, the photos are magnificent. According to the article:

“Christie, who appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004, is best known for her record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Up until that point, no SI Swimsuit model had ever been on the cover even twice in a row when then-SI Swimsuit editor Jule Campbell decided to put Christie on the front three years in a row. And in yet another first for the brand, Christie is joined by daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook (age 18) and Alexa Ray Joel (31).”

Check out the post below and try NOT to be envious of her curves at 63!