Houston Texans Announce 2017 Ticket Prices

February 7, 2017 1:26 PM
The Houston Texans announced their ticket prices for the 2017 season.  Having the Super Bowl in Houston really pumped us up and all the fans are excited about your our 2017 season. With  JJ Watt back in the game, we can only expect the best from our guys.

The Texans’ average general ticket price next season will be $103.69 per ticket, which is up 6 percent from $97.32 in 2016.

I’d like to say that you can’t put a price on cheering your home team, but this may hurt the pockets of families of 4+. What do you think?

Go Texans! 2017 will be our year!

