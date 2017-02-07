Report: Katy Perry Debuting ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ at GRAMMY Awards

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry is one of GRAMMY night’s biggest confirmed performers, but what will she sing? The Teenage Dream songstress hasn’t released a follow-up to her last album Prism and spent most of the last year stumping for Hillary Clinton. According to Idolator, Perry will perform a new song called “Chained to the Rhythm,” beginning 2017 on a fresh note.

Perry joins a lineup that includes Adele, Beyonce and Bruno Mars. Lately, Perry has been showing off her new blonde look on Instagram, cleverly captioned: “new life who dis?”

Could a new album announcement be on the way? The GRAMMY Awards air Sunday at 8 pm on CBS.