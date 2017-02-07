[PHOTOS] Former POTUS Obama Goes Kite-Surfing

February 7, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: barack obama, Caribbean vacation, FLOTUS, kite, Kite Surfing, michelle obama, POTUS, surfing, vacation

Looks like former POTUS, decided to take this vacation business serious and loving every minute of it,  but can we blame him.   After an on-going eight year stretch at the White House, Obama decided to take a  Caribbean vacation with billionaire friend Richard Branson.  Pictures looking very relaxed had already started to circulate of both him and former FLOUTS.     These pictures were captured of him kite surfing in the billionaires private island.

Let’s be honest  he looks like a pro, because he probably is living all those years in Hawaii, I’m sure he’s very familiar with surfboards and  big waves.

 

