Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Continued Support And Prayers For Niece

Britney Spears‘ 8 year-old niece Maddie Aldridge is making good progress recovering from an accident involving an ATV last weekend in Louisiana. Just a few days ago, Britney took to social media to ask for prayers for her sister’s daughter…

Just yesterday, Jamie Lynn Spears released a statement saying that Maddie was “awake and talking” to her family members who have been by her side since she was hospitalized.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

The statement continued, “Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she was not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

Praying for your full recovery, Maddie ❤