February is the month of LOVE and Krispy Kreme is showing their consumers just that all-month-long! That’s right, this month everyone that purchases a coffee will also get a FREE donut to go with it!

The promotion is called “Freebuary” and will end on February 28th. There is no need to get a coupon, simply purchase a coffee, so what are you waiting for? Get your FREE Donut NOW!

Will you be heading to Krispy Kreme this month? Let me know in the links below.

Dorian On Facebook

Dorian On Twitter