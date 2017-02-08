Netflix Releases “Orange Is The New Black” Season 5 Premiere

Ok guys keep your summer calendar open, Netflix just just released a new trailer letting us know when season 5 will premiere date. Who shot J.R.? That’s the questions we’re all asking ourselves and dying to find out. In the released clip (which is a complete tease and not nearly long enough to savor) the date at the end is June 9. Sorry to say, but not much has been revealed about the new season so we just really have to sit and wait, maybe closer to the season premiere they’ll give us a little more.

According to Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, the new season will document just three days in Litchfield Penitentiary for a “very detailed, very intense” experience. We can’t wait!