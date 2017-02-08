Netflix Releases “Orange Is The New Black” Season 5 Premiere

February 8, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: netflix, Orange is the black, Orange is the new, Premiere, release date, Season 5

Ok guys keep your summer calendar open, Netflix just  just released a new trailer  letting us know when season 5 will premiere date. Who shot J.R.?   That’s the questions we’re all asking ourselves and dying to find out.   In the  released clip (which is a complete tease and not nearly long enough to savor)  the date at the end is June 9.   Sorry to say, but not much has been revealed about the new season so we just really have to sit and wait, maybe closer to the season premiere they’ll give us a little more.

According to Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, the new season will document just three days in Litchfield Penitentiary for a “very detailed, very intense” experience. We can’t wait!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live