Seatbelt’s Everyone, Kate McKinnon To Voice Ms. Frizzle

February 8, 2017 2:05 PM
Kate McKinnon as  “The Frizz, no way” ok clearly I’m way more excited than most but as a fan of “The Magic School Bus” and Kate this couldn’t get better. Just a couple of months ago Netflix had announced the revival of  this 90’s kids program  and although we thought Lily Tomlin (the original voice) would return to the role turns out they had other plans. Although we loved and love Lily Tomlin,  Kate McKinnon it’s A-Ok too.

The news was released today during a press conference in New York, where they announced  it will be called  “Magic School Bus Rides Again” although a release date has yet to be announced. 

We recently saw Kate on the reboot of “Ghostbusters” and of course doing all her fun  roles  on SNL.

