Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 2/8

Lauren Kelly February 8, 2017 9:00 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: "Cheers", beer, champagne, delivery, Food, savings, Specials, Specs, Spirits, Wine, wine of the week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the TOMICH Duck & Weave Pinot Noir and a bottle can be yours for only $15.99!

A glorious wine warrants graceful trimmings; with alluring, seductive notes, Tomich’s ‘Duck & Weave’ is no exception. Cherry, warm spices and hints of game abound. This Pinot Noir will enhance and enrich any occasion.

Nobody has the huge Valentine’s Day selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

logo Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 2/8

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live