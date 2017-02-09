George Clooney And Amal Alamuddin Expecting Twins

First Beyonce announces she’s expecting twins, and now George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin too? Eeeek my heart is exploding with baby fever!

According to TMZ, “Julie Chen from “The Talk” is connected in Hollywood, and she just confirmed what we’ve been hearing … they’re pregnant with a boy and a girl, although George and Amal have yet to comment on the news. Rumors have been swirling Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month rockin’ a baby bump … and earlier this month looking bigger in Barcelona.”

The pair got married back in 2014, after no one thought Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor would ever settle down.

The two haven’t commented yet on the exciting news, but congrats to the family!