Justin Timberlake Apologizes For NSYNC’s Early 90’s Outfits

When you think of the absolute HEIGHT of pop music in the 90’s and 2000’s, bands like NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Cristina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, and 98 Degrees (just to name a few) immediately come to mind.

And amazing as that pop music was to listen and dance around to, looking back at some of fashion during that time makes a lot of people go, “BUT WHYYYYYYYY?” lol

Everything from matching denim outfits, to matching army vests and cargo pants, to “pineapple” hairdos, to crop tops and super low waited pants…the 90’s were notorious for being WAY over the top…with plenty of bright colors and pleather to last us a lifetime. NSYNC were definitely one of those bands who thought they should literally be in over-the-top outfits ALL THE TIME. And now Justin Timberlake is apologizing for it in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.