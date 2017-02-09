Lady Gaga Making Her Own Wine

It’s not uncommon to hear that celeb’s are in the liquor or wine making business so it’s really no surprise that Lady Gaga has just announced that she’s also putting out her own line of delicious wine. The new vino, will be named “Grigio Girls” and once it’s out for sale it will be like almost having a girls night out with Gaga herself, well almost. Cheers!

Not only is “Grigio Girls’ the name of one of her tracks on her new album, but it’s also for one of her close friends that she lost to cancer.

“I wrote a song about how me and all of our girlfriends would get together and cry without her when she’s not around because we love her so much and we just want to be strong with her,” Gaga said in Radio.com interview.

No details have been released on how much it will cost or where it will be made yet but you can rest assure that there’s going to be a lot of that passed around.