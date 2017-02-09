[PHOTO]Rihanna Green Hair Don’t Care

February 9, 2017 11:22 AM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: color, Green, Green Hair, hair, new do, New look, Rihana

Only she can make this look good.   Yesterday, Rihanna  showed off  her new locks on Instagram and we are loving it.  Her stylist,  Farren Fucci, shared those pictures of her NYC photo shoot.  But don’t go crazy and run out to get your own “green” look turns out  it was a wig, because later  during the same photo-shoot  more pictures appeared where she’s sporting  purple hair.  We can soon seen those pictures in the upcoming issue of Paper magazine.

More from Eli Escobar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live