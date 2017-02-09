[PHOTO]Rihanna Green Hair Don’t Care

Only she can make this look good. Yesterday, Rihanna showed off her new locks on Instagram and we are loving it. Her stylist, Farren Fucci, shared those pictures of her NYC photo shoot. But don’t go crazy and run out to get your own “green” look turns out it was a wig, because later during the same photo-shoot more pictures appeared where she’s sporting purple hair. We can soon seen those pictures in the upcoming issue of Paper magazine.