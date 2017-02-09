[PICS] Lady Gaga Has A New Boyfriend

Lauren Kelly February 9, 2017 4:44 PM By Lauren Kelly
RAH RAH OOH LA LA, Lady Gaga‘s got a new romance…

According to E! News, Gaga has been dating talent agent Christian Carino for the past few weeks. He was even here with her during Super Bowl weekend, seen kissing her and posing for pics before her big halftime show performance.

E! went on to day that “in addition, the duo most recently attended Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid‘s Spring 2017 fashion show Wednesday night.”

So waaaaait, does this mean she’s NOT getting back together with Taylor Kinney?? I had such high hopes for a reconciliation. Oh well, as long as she’s happy right??

