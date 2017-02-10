KFC Has A New Fried Chicken Pizza Crust

Lauren Kelly February 10, 2017
When you can’t think of how food chains could possibly come with anything more amazing, they go and blow are minds AGAIN. And if you’re a pizza fanatic who loves fried chicken…you are IN LUCK!

You may have recently seen the Taco Bell commercials promoting their new chalupas made with fried chicken instead a shell, but now the king of fried chicken, KFC, is selling a pizza that has fried chicken AS THE CRUST.

WAT.

According to UPROXX, “They are calling it the KFC Chizza (chicken and pizza, get it?). The “Chizza” looks like your favorite pan pizza from childhood. The kicker is that instead of the usual crusty dough, this beast is centered on a thin circle of fried chicken. It’s then slathered with tomato sauce of some kind, mozzarella cheese and ham. At least this is what Twitter is saying. We assume there will be other toppings available. What’s pizza without pepperoni? A round, Frisbee of sadness that’s what.

The article goes on to say, “Sadly, like so many exciting fast food phenomenons, the KFC Chizza is only currently available in the Philippines, India and just this week Singapore. So, unless you plan on flying across the world for a pizza that may or may not actually be good, you might have to wait a little.

WHAT A TEASE.

