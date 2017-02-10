[PHOTOS] Seating For The Grammy’s Revealed

Can’t wait for the Grammy’s this Sunday, Adele, Lady Gaga, Metallica plus the Prince and George Michael tributes…can can? With Adele having 5 nominations this year and Beyonce with 9 it’s going to get very exciting, especially because they’re both competing in Best Album of The Year.  Looks like Lady Gaga has a aisle seat with Bruno Mars right behind her.  Beyonce and  hubby Jay-Z are positioned in the front center right next to  Kendrick Lamar.

The 59th Grammy’s happening this Sunday February 12 at 7pm on CBS.

