Want Tom Brady’s Autograph? It’ll Cost Ya.

I feel like nowadays it’s all about the picture. If you happen to run into a celeb nice enough to take one with you, a picture seems way more priceless than their autograph. A picture can help you remember meeting that celeb a lot better than having them sign something. But apparently, that’s just me because people are still paying BIG BUCKS for signatures.

Super Bowl 51 champion and Patriots (GOAT?) quarterback Tom Brady will be signing autographs with a memorabilia company next month, but you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny for one.

Check this out:

*He’ll sign a football for $1,000

*A “game-day style jersey” for $1,200

*He’ll sign a photo for $850, AND if you want him to add “5x SB Champ,” that’ll cost you an extra $400

*Tom will also add a 20-character personalization for an additional $500

Would you guys pay THAT MUCH for Tom Brady’s autograph?? If so, check out more info on this upcoming event –> HERE.