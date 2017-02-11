Meghan Trainor Is Out Of Rodeo Houston Lineup

Unfortunate news for all of Meghan Trainor fans in Houston as it has been announced earlier today that “due to doctor-mandated extended vocal rest,” she will no longer be a part of the Rodeo Houston concert lineup.

The show was supposed to take place on March 14 and as of Thursday, 9,300 tickets remained for her performance., however, Rodeo Houston officials are already working on booking a new act.

If you have already bought your tickets, they will still be valid for whoever replaces her that night. In addition, refund information will be made available shortly for those that chose to go that route.

We wish Meghan Trainor a speedy recovery and we hope to see her in Houston soon!