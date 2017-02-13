ABC Casts Next ‘Bachelorette’ Already…See Who They Picked!

ABC has apparently (already!) decided on it’s next leading lady to hand out the roses for the new season of ‘The Bachelorette‘…

It’s Rachel Lindsay! She current’y competing for Nick Viall‘s love on this season, but if you don’t know her…she’s a Texas attorney, and according to many reports, Rachel will be announced TONIGHT on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Looks like ET reached out for confirmation, but ABC declined to comment but did say “there will be an announcement on Kimmel tonight… that is all.“

After 33 combined seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette since 2002, this would mark the first time an African American would be looking for love on the franchise.