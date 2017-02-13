Burning Smell In Houston Caused By Potential Chemical Release!

If you happened to experience a burning smell in the air in east Harris County this morning, you are NOT the only one! Turns out the smell, which started in the Channelview area, can be smelled all the way in the Museum District.

The Houston Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the sulfur-like smell but have urged people to remain calm as the potential chemical release has been deemed to create zero cause for concern. HFD said to expect intermittent flaring.

CAER Line is reporting that it's @LyondellBasell Chemical in Channelview. "No risk to community." Call 281.476.2237 for prerecorded message. https://t.co/PFcTN3aTuo — Air Alliance Houston (@airallianceHOU) February 13, 2017

The Harris country Office has sent out a message to all residents which included the following:

“Air quality monitors do not indicate the presence of hazardous chemicals,” the message said. “However, Houstonians may want to avoid traveling through the affected until the smell has dissipated.”

If you smelled it as well, make sure to describe it in the links below.

