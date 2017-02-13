Burning Smell In Houston Caused By Potential Chemical Release!

February 13, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Burning smell, Chemical Release, Smell, Sulfur

If you happened to experience a burning smell in the air in east Harris County this morning, you are NOT the only one! Turns out the smell, which started in the Channelview area, can be smelled all the way in the Museum District.

The Houston Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the sulfur-like smell but have urged people to remain calm as the potential chemical release has been deemed to create zero cause for concern. HFD said to expect intermittent flaring.

The Harris country Office has sent out a message to all residents which included the following:

“Air quality monitors do not indicate the presence of hazardous chemicals,” the message said. “However, Houstonians may want to avoid traveling through the affected until the smell has dissipated.”

If you smelled it as well, make sure to describe it in the links below.

Dorian On Twitter

Dorian On Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live