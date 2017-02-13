Is This Britney Spears’ Response To Katy Perry’s Rude Comments?

There is no “joking” when it comes to mental health. Not even if you’re Katy Perry.

Yesterday before the Grammy’s, Ryan Seacrest was interviewing Katy on the Red Carpet when he asked her what she’s been doing in her recent time off.

Katy answered, “It’s called taking care of your mental health. I haven’t shaved my head yet.” The internet immediate knew Katy was throwing shade towards Britney Spear’s infamous 2007 head-shaving mental meltdown.

Well this obviously all didn’t sit very well with Britney herself, so she responded with two posts on her Instagram page. Take a look:

