[PHOTO] Lady Gaga And Adele Share A Moment

February 13, 2017 11:49 AM
Picture Perfect!!  Looks like Adele and Lady Gaga had some girl time backstage at the 59th Grammy’s yesterday. One of the best shows yet and these two really rocked it. Lady Gaga’s collaboration with Metallica  was insanely perfect, but really after that Super Bowl performance just last week  can we expect anything but the best from her?

Another winning lady of was Adele herself after winning five Grammy’s last night including Best Album of the Year, which she broke in half to share with Beyonce (sharing is caring, and she sure showed love.)

Lady Gaga added this pic on her Instagram account and captioned it:

“This one killin👸❤🤘 it tonight like girls do”

