5th Annual JJ Watt Charity Classic Announced!

It is finally here, the 5th Annual JJ Watt Charity Classic will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Minute Maid Park!

The JJ Watt Charity Classic will feature defensive and offensive players from the Houston Texans competing on opposing teams in a softball game. There will be a home-run derby as well as a firework display.

In addition, the event will feature a silent auction with items such as autographed apparel, autographed game-day memorabilia and an “experience package” to sit in the dugout during an inning. JJ Watt merchandise will also be available for sale.

Tickets will be available online at www.Tickets.com and at the Minute Maid Park box office starting Saturday, March 4 at 9:00 AM. For more information CLICK HERE!