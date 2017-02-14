Burger King Goes 50 Burgers Darker

February 14, 2017 12:22 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: adult meals, adult toys, Beers, burger king, feather duster, Israel, mask, massager, whoopers

Forget the expensive restaurants for Valentine’s Day, they’re always full  and the wait time its the worst, that’s why this Burger King in Israel is trying something new.   They’re in the Valentines Day business,  offer an adult “happy” meal with toy included, you read that right. This adult meal comes with two whoppers, two fries, and two beers  along with  an adult toy to include a blind fold mask, a feather duster, and a scalp massager.

Because nothing says ‘I Love You’ like a whopper and feather duster.

 

This meal is only available  in Israel for customers who are 18 years are older and only available on Valentines Day. If it all goes well, maybe it will make it out to the States soon because expensive restaurants are overrated.

 

 

