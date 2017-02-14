Burger King Goes 50 Burgers Darker

Forget the expensive restaurants for Valentine’s Day, they’re always full and the wait time its the worst, that’s why this Burger King in Israel is trying something new. They’re in the Valentines Day business, offer an adult “happy” meal with toy included, you read that right. This adult meal comes with two whoppers, two fries, and two beers along with an adult toy to include a blind fold mask, a feather duster, and a scalp massager.

Because nothing says ‘I Love You’ like a whopper and feather duster.

This meal is only available in Israel for customers who are 18 years are older and only available on Valentines Day. If it all goes well, maybe it will make it out to the States soon because expensive restaurants are overrated.