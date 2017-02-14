Carlos Santana on Beyoncé’s GRAMMY Loss: ‘She’s Not a Singer’

February 14, 2017 12:53 PM
By Amanda Wicks

In a comment that’s sure to bring a massive attack from the BeyHive, Carlos Santana has offered his opinion about why Adele won Album of the Year at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. According to him, Beyoncé isn’t a “real” singer.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told the Australian Associated Press (via New Zealand Herald).

To make matters worse, he also tried to qualify the difference between Adele’s talent and Beyoncé’s. “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé,” he said, “Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

Santana performed with Beyonce at the pre-game festivities before the Super Bowl in 2003.

For her part, Adele thought the Album of the Year award should’ve gone to Beyoncé for Lemonade. She even spent a good part of her acceptance speech talking about how much Beyoncé had influenced her own music and career.

