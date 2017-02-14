Demi Lovato To Replace Meghan Trainor At Rodeo Houston

February 14, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor, Rodeo Houston

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced last Saturday that Meghan Trainor, scheduled to perform on March 14th, will no longer be a part of the rodeo concert lineup due to doctor-mandated vocal rest.

Today, just a few days after the announcement, the officials have  confirmed that Demi Lovato will be the performer in charge of entertaining 70,000+ at the largest rodeo in the world.

We are excited to have Demi Lovato back on our stage, especially after her incredible performance at the GRAMMY®
awards Sunday night,” said Joel Cowley, the Show’s president and CEO. “Our fans will get an unforgettable concert following a fun night of rodeo action.”

Previously purchased tickets will still be valid even though the entertainer name on the ticket is different. Fans that want refunds for the March 14th show should visit rodeohouston.com/updates for more instructions

Do you like the announcement of Demi Lovato coming to rodeo? Let me know in the links below.

Dorian On Facebook

Dorian On Twitter

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live