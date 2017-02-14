Demi Lovato To Replace Meghan Trainor At Rodeo Houston

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced last Saturday that Meghan Trainor, scheduled to perform on March 14th, will no longer be a part of the rodeo concert lineup due to doctor-mandated vocal rest.

Today, just a few days after the announcement, the officials have confirmed that Demi Lovato will be the performer in charge of entertaining 70,000+ at the largest rodeo in the world.

“We are excited to have Demi Lovato back on our stage, especially after her incredible performance at the GRAMMY®

awards Sunday night,” said Joel Cowley, the Show’s president and CEO. “Our fans will get an unforgettable concert following a fun night of rodeo action.”

Previously purchased tickets will still be valid even though the entertainer name on the ticket is different. Fans that want refunds for the March 14th show should visit rodeohouston.com/updates for more instructions

