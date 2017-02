Can you say #RelationshipGoals with these two. Former President Obama just won Valentines Day with tweet:

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama!” Obama wrote. “Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.”

They both have been on an extended vacation since he left the White House and since pictures have been circling it seem more like a second honeymoon and we’re loving every minute of it. Shortly after former POTUS tweeted that, the former FLOTUS responded with her own tweet.