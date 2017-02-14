[PHOTOS]Remember The “Hot Convict” Jeremy Meeks

Philipp Plein - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Philipp Plein - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

635193100 A model walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City.

Philipp Plein - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Jeremy Meeks walks the runway at Philipp Plein show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Peter White/WireImage)

Philipp Plein - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Jeremy Meeks poses backstage prior Philipp Plein during New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic)

635283142

Just a couple of years ago Jeremy Meeks, 33 was a convict…hot convict that is and now he’s just hot at the New York Fashion Show. His mug shot instantly went viral a couple of years ago after everyone commented on his goods looks and stunning green eyes. Who ever said looks don’t take you far was clearly wrong because it too Meeks to New York City and rub elbows with top notch fashion designers at Vogue.

Shortly after his mugshots when viral, he signed a contract with a management agency and now he’s on the catwalk in NYC.