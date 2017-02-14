[PHOTOS]Remember The “Hot Convict” Jeremy Meeks

February 14, 2017 1:50 PM By Eli Escobar
Filed Under: Convict, Jeremy Meeks, model, New York Fashon

Just a couple of years ago Jeremy Meeks, 33 was a convict…hot convict that is and now he’s just hot at the New York Fashion Show.  His mug shot instantly went viral a couple of years ago after everyone commented on his goods looks and stunning green eyes.  Who ever said looks don’t take you far was clearly wrong  because it too Meeks to New York City and rub elbows with top notch fashion designers at Vogue.

Shortly after his mugshots when viral, he signed a contract with a management agency  and now he’s on the catwalk in NYC.

 

